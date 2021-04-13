SYSTRAN adds EPIC Translations as partner

SYSTRAN, provider of neural machine translation technology, announced a new partnership with EPIC Translations. As SYSTRAN’s partner EPIC will provide prospective clients with expert assistance in customizing SYSTRAN’s machine translation technology for organizations seeking Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) translation solutions worldwide. SYSTRAN’s partners are an extension of the team, enabling people all over the world to choose the ideal solution to address their globalized business needs. Whether it is securely in the cloud or on-premise, or in any of our 335 language and domain combinations, SYSTRAN’s team of engineers, linguistic specialists and project managers will ensure that any digital transformation language solution has the industry-specific and lexicon of terminology necessary to make clear, reliable and multidirectional translations for any global marketplace.

https://www.systransoft.com ▪︎ https://epictranslations.com/