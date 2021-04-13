Informatica brings Intelligent Data Management to Google Cloud

Informatica announced the availability of Informatica’s Cloud Data Integration Elastic (CDI-E) on Google Cloud. This enables organizations to reach greater productivity and scale. The company also announced new enhancements to Cloud Mass Ingestion, and API Management on Google Cloud as it unveils the new Intelligent Data Management Cloud. New capabilities on Google Cloud:

Quickly build and deploy data integration pipelines with Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Elastic (CDI-E): Customers can now process very large data engineering workloads elastically via Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Google Cloud using Informatica’s codeless, visual, data ingestion and transformation user experience.

Simplify large-scale data ingestion from on-premises to Google Cloud with Informatica Cloud Mass Ingestion (CMI) Service: Informatica CMI provides a wizard to ingest and replicate large amounts of data into Google Cloud from on-premises sources such as Oracle, SQL/MySQL, Teradata, Netezza, and DB2 and others. CMI supports Google Pub/Sub Model as both a source and target while supporting schema drift and ingesting streaming and IoT data for real-time analytics.

Modernize your data, API, and application integration on Google Cloud with Informatica API Manager: Throughout the development, management, or deprecation of API's, API Manager is designed to orchestrate complex hybrid multi-cloud systems automatically keeping track of changing capabilities and integrations with any external system.

