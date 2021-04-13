Brightcove announces Virtual Events for Business

Brightcove Inc. announced the availability of Virtual Events for Business, an easy-to-use virtual event solution for highly repeatable, mid-sized events within the enterprise. Virtual Events for Business is a virtual event creation, marketing, and delivery platform designed to service the rapidly expanding number of events hosted across the enterprise. The solution offers customizable event templates, interactive calls to action, post-event archiving, multi-device support, and attendee interactivity features, as well as live clipping of event video to multiple social media channels. Additionally, Virtual Events for Business includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams integrations, and a registration connector for Cvent and user engagement analytics.

The pandemic was an accelerator and a disrupter to events of all forms. As companies moved events to a virtual setting out of need, they found business benefits in terms of higher attendance and reach, as well as the perpetuation and reuse of content, leading to greater ROI for these events. Virtual Events for Business is currently being offered as an annual subscription for new Brightcove customers, or as a platform addition for existing customers.

https://www.brightcove.com/en/virtual-events-experience