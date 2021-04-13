Claravine introduces The Data Standards Cloud

Claravine announced The Data Standards Cloud, allowing data owners and data engineers to be able to deliver on enterprise data standards. No longer do teams need to rely solely on their data pipelines to be responsible for making sense of data. Too many teams rely on spreadsheets and ETL in an attempt to achieve data quality, which means there is no global data standard. Organizations can leverage Claravine to manage their data standards and create data integrity globally, providing consistent and quality information to optimize business outcomes.

After launching a partnership with Adobe and an integration into Adobe Experience Manager to control content data standards, Claravine now partners with the mobile measurement and deep linking platform, Branch, to bring data standardization to mobile and enable the enterprise to create, deliver and optimize mobile experiences. The Claravine and Branch integration helps mobile marketers and data teams align on the data requirements for cross-screen experiences and ensure all data is defined and connected so customer experiences work. The marketing tactics that once worked in mobile are changing with the Apple IDFA changes. As these transformations occur, Claravine’s Data Standards Cloud can provide a way for data strategies to move into the cloud for a dynamic view of data.

https://www.claravine.com/