Fractal offers AI software on AWS

Fractal announced general availability of Fractal’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions: Cuddle.ai, Concordia, and Foresient – on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this announcement, Fractal strengthens its Cloud AI strategy to allow businesses to accelerate digital transformation using AI and analytics on the cloud. AWS’ infrastructure provides access to compute, storage & services resources that will allow Fractal’s solutions to churn & process huge data sets faster, enabling rapid deployments with high availability.

Cuddle.ai – an augmented analytics platform that uses AI to reduce friction between business users and their data, helping accelerate the consumption of data and analytics.

Concordia – a scalable machine learning-based data unification and harmonization platform specially designed to handle large volume and complexity of data.

Foresient is Fractal's AI empowered platform to forecast at high accuracy, scale and speed.

While running on AWS, clients will benefit from scalability, faster time to execution, strong technical support & high availability features. Additionally, AWS offers connectivity with high- performance cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift.

