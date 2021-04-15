Kentico Kontent updates UI and headless CMS

Kentico Kontent, provider of a headless CMS, announced the launch of their new user interface and other improvements that help both global and regional teams in enterprise organizations to effectively manage their content. The streamlined user interface and other updates create an authoring environment that frees enterprise content teams to execute their content operations faster and with a minimal learning curve.

The Kontent team has also released their Collections feature that lets enterprises manage all their content in a single repository while maintaining control over which users can access each type of content. Using this new feature, teams can share content items across departments, websites, and experiences to ensure consistency and eliminate error-prone duplication that reduces efficiency and frustrates many enterprise content teams.

https://new-ui.kontent.ai/

