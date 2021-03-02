TELUS International completes acquisition of Lionbridge AI

TELUS International announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in Lionbridge AI, following the clearance of the acquisition by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Lionbridge AI is a global provider of scalable data annotation services for text, images, videos, and audio. The company sources multilingual training data in more than 300 languages and dialects to build premium, ground truth data for some of the world’s largest technology companies in social media, search, retail and mobile. Lionbridge AI has also developed a proprietary data annotation platform that is used in combination with a crowdsourced community of one million professional annotators, qualified linguists and in-country language speakers across six continents.

https://www.telusinternational.com