TeamViewer acquires Upskill to provide enterprise AR solutions

TeamViewer, a global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, announced its acquisition of Upskill, the US-based pioneer in augmented reality (AR) software for frontline workers. Upskill’s digital workflow solutions support workers especially in industrial manufacturing, inspection, and audit use cases through real-time interfaces with smart glasses and handheld mobile devices. With Upskill’s presence on the North American continent, an engineering hub in Austin, TX, and customers such as The Boeing Company, Merck KGaA and American Bureau of Shipping, TeamViewer strengthens its position as a global player in providing industry-specific AR solutions. The company had started to strategically invest in that space in 2020 with the acquisition of European wearable software leader Ubimax, serving global companies like DHL, Siemens and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company.

Upskill, founded in 2010, has two locations in the United States in Tyson’s Corner, VA and Austin, TX. TeamViewer plans to keep and grow these offices to expand its presence within the US and to build on Upskill’s important partnerships within the US tech ecosystem. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

https://upskill.io/skylight/, https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/