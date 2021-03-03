Brave acquires search engine to offer alternative to Google

Today Brave announced the acquisition of Tailcat, the open search engine developed by the team formerly responsible for the privacy search and browser products at Cliqz, a holding of Hubert Burda Media. Tailcat will become the foundation of Brave Search. Brave Search and the Brave browser constitute independent, privacy-preserving alternative to Google Chrome and Google Search. Brave Search:

is private: it does not track or profile users. is user-first: Brave serves the user first, not the advertising and data industries. Brave Search offers choice: We will provide options for ad-free paid search and ad-supported search. is independent: We will rely on anonymized contributions from the community to improve and refine Brave Search. is transparent: we will not use secret methods or algorithms to bias results. We will explore multiple community-curated open ranking models to ensure diversity, and prevent algorithmic biases and outright censorship. is seamless: we will offer integration between the browser and search without compromising privacy, from personalization to instant results as the user types. is open: we do not believe in walled gardens and, as such, we will offer Brave Search to power other search engines.

Brave will also explore blockchain-based options and new developments, including for e-commerce uses.

https://brave.com/search, https://www.brave.com