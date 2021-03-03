Sitecore acquires Boxever and Four51

Sitecore announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire Boxever Ltd., a SaaS-based Customer Data Platform (CDP) providing decisioning and experimentation and Four51, Inc., a company delivering modern B2B and B2C experiences for enterprise brands. Integrating Boxever’s and Four51’s technologies with Sitecore’s digital marketing solutions will provide an integrated content-to-commerce, SaaS-based DXP. This solution will enable businesses to deliver real-time, personalized digital experiences across every aspect of the buying cycle.

Boxever’s CDP provides a 360-degree view of customers, advanced segmentation, real-time decisioning and experimentation that acts as the brain within an organization’s marketing stack to make every customer interaction more relevant and engaging. The new capabilities expand and enhance Sitecore’s customer intelligence and AI-driven personalization tools. With Four51’s API-first, headless e-commerce solution, enterprises can deliver engaging shopping experiences helping improve customer satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy. The platform complements Sitecore’s existing B2C commerce capabilities.

