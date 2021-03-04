Hyland to acquire Nuxeo

Hyland, a content services provider, has signed an agreement providing for exclusive negotiations to acquire Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider. The transaction is expected to close in April 2021, subject to consultation of employee representative bodies and customary closing conditions. Nuxeo offers a cloud-native, open-source, low-code platform with content services and digital asset management (DAM) capabilities, among others. Once the transaction closes, the entire Nuxeo business is expected to be managed under Hyland Software, Inc. The agreement was supported by Nuxeo’s investors, Goldman Sachs and Kennet Partners.

https://news.hyland.com/hyland-enters-into-agreement-for-the-acquisition-of-nuxeo/

Related articles: