AWS announces three new analytics capabilities

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced three new analytics capabilities that improve the performance of Amazon Redshift data warehouses, make it easier for customers to move and combine data across data stores, and make it simpler for end-users to get more value from their business data using machine learning.

Amazon QuickSight Q is a machine learning-powered capability for Amazon QuickSight that lets users type natural language questions about their business data and receive accurate answers in seconds. As users begin typing their questions, Amazon QuickSight Q provides auto-complete suggestions with key phrases and business terms, and automatically performs spell-check and acronym and synonym matching, so users do not have to worry about typos or remembering the exact business terms for the data. Amazon QuickSight Q uses deep learning and machine learning (natural language processing, schema understanding, and semantic parsing for SQL code generation) to generate a data model that automatically understands the meaning of and relationships between business data, so users receive accurate answers to their business questions and do not have to wait for a data model to be built. Amazon QuickSight Q comes pre-trained on data from various domains and industries like sales, marketing, operations, retail, human resources, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and energy.

AWS Glue Elastic Views provides developers with a new capability to build materialized views (also called virtual tables) that automatically combine and replicate data across multiple data stores. AWS Glue is a serverless data preparation service that makes it easy to run extract, transform, and load (ETL) jobs for analytics and machine learning. With AWS Glue Elastic Views customers can use SQL to create a materialized view of the data they want to combine from different data stores, and AWS Glue Elastic Views copies the data to create the materialized view from the different sources. AWS Glue Elastic Views is available in preview today.

AQUA for Amazon Redshift is a distributed and hardware-accelerated cache for Amazon Redshift that improves performance for analytics. AQUA brings compute to the storage layer so data does not have to move back and forth between the two. The AQUA cache scales out and processes data in parallel across many nodes. Each node possesses a hardware module composed of AWS-designed analytics processors that accelerate data compression, encryption, and data processing tasks. AQUA also gives customers the added benefit of being able to do compute on their raw storage. AQUA’s preview is now open to all customers, and AQUA will be generally available in January 2021. AQUA is available on Redshift RA3 instances at no additional cost, and without code changes.

