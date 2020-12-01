Monotype launches Monotype Fonts

Monotype announced the launch of Monotype Fonts, an on-demand font service designed by creatives, for creatives, making it easier to find, manage, share and license fonts. With more than 50,000 unique fonts, and 30,000 typeface designs, as well as a single agreement and central point of access to foundries and type designers, teams can now use fonts limitlessly. Monotype Fonts enables creative professionals to spend less time on administrative work and more time on designing meaningful brand experiences. Known previously as Monotype’s Mosaic, with Monotype Fonts, enterprise brands can tap into the extensive expertise of the Monotype Studio, and our team of type designers and engineers. This includes the Studio’s curated collections, inspirational content, and early access to new releases – such as the recent launch of Futura Now.

Monotype Fonts includes Monotype’s library of over 14,000 designs as well as a collection of independent foundries and type designers. Monotype Fonts covers 90 percent of the world’s spoken languages. Every font in the library is covered by a single license. Use these fonts for anything, from early prototyping to sprawling digital campaigns to a global rebrand. No double-checking licenses and paperwork, no pausing the design process to chase down approvals. Teams can work with auto-activation into creative programs like Sketch as well as Adobe InCopy, InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator software, even when offline.

https://www.monotype.com/fonts