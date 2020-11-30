Collabio Spaces debuts at Web Summit 2020

XCDS announced the Collabio Spaces team collaboration app will debut at Web Summit 2020. After several years of stealth mode development, the team which includes former QuickOffice engineers released their alternative view on collaboration around documents and co-authoring. Their software works with the majority of popular office document formats and enables real time collaboration even without Internet connection and clouds. Collabio Spaces allows you to share access to your documents whilst keeping them exceptionally and solely on your private mobile or desktop device. XCDS is a software development company that creates user-friendly and efficient office software for iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices, and now — our new iOS app.

https://collabio.com