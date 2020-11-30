The Internet Society and IETF announce new strategic agreement on Open Standards work

The Internet Society and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) announced a new long term strategic agreement that will ensure the continuity of the IETF’s critical work in creating open standards that make the Internet work better. The IETF has been at the center of technical innovation for the global Internet for nearly 35 years. Open standards allow devices, services, and applications to work together across the tens of thousands interconnected networks that make up the Internet and everything it enables such as the Web and email.

The Internet Society provided the organisational home for the IETF until 2018 when the IETF Administration LLC was formed to support its ongoing operations. Under the new six-year agreement, the Internet Society will provide financial support in two areas: IETF’s work through the LLC, and a new donor match program in support of upcoming fundraising efforts for the IETF Endowment, which is designed to provide long term funding for the IETF’s mission. The new agreement will go into effect on January 1, 2021 and run through December 31, 2026.

https://www.internetsociety.org, https://www.ietf.org