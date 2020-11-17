Dropbox unveils new features for distributed teams

Dropbox, Inc. unveiled the next iteration of its collaborative workspace, Dropbox Spaces, and several new features that help teams get organized, and collaborate from anywhere. Dropbox Spaces 2.0 is now a standalone product that enables teams to collaborate with internal and external collaborators on projects—from kickoff to delivery. Spaces brings collaboration features from across Dropbox into a single surface to help teams manage projects together. These include:

Project Spaces: Create a project Space to bring the internal team, external clients, content, timeline, and project tasks all into one organized place. It provides an intuitive surface for the project, so teams can contribute and collaborate together as they move the project forward.

Dropbox is extending availability of several features to Dropbox Business users. These include:

App Center: 30+ new apps added to the Dropbox App Center to help teams discover and connect to more than 70 tools from Dropbox partners

