AI-OCR “DX Suite” to support multiple languages

AI inside Inc. announced a new service to support multiple languages on AI-OCR “DX Suite”, through the release of new AI-engine that can recognize English, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese characters. Through this AI inside will begin its global expansion starting with the Asian market. Through the provision of AI-OCR “DX Suite”, AI inside has contributed to improve the operational efficiency and productivity of companies and municipalities in Japan through the high accuracy recognition of both printed and handwritten characters. AI inside has also been developing a foreign language recognition AI-engine in order to expand the availability of “DX Suite” beyond Japan to other countries around the world. This foreign language AI-engine has now achieved commercially viable accuracy to recognize characters of English, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese, and now announce the availability of this multilingual service on the cloud version of “DX Suite”. For current users of “DX Suite” cloud version it is possible to utilize this multilingual service without any additional registration.

https://dx-suite.com/global/lp/