cPanel releases WP Toolkit for cPanel

cPanel, provider of web hosting automation software, announced the release of WP Toolkit for cPanel, a feature-rich application with user-friendly installation, configuration, security, and management of WordPress websites. WP Toolkit for cPanel exists as both a free version (Lite) and as a paid upgrade (Deluxe). All of the functionality one could hope for in a WordPress tool, such as staging and cloning, Smart Updates to automatic hardening which protects against security vulnerabilities, and the auto-installation of plugin and theme sets are included, saving time and simplifying the management of single or multiple WordPress installations. The free Lite version can be accessed by upgrading to a supported cPanel version (86 LTS, 90, and 92), and the full-featured Deluxe version is available through cPanel Partners and the cPanel Store. To get started, check out the full list of features and benefits here:

https://cpanel.net/wp-toolkit/