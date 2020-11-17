SYSTRAN announces Translation Widget to help SMBs globalize websites

SYSTRAN announced its Translation Widget to allow SMBs to easily translate their website to reach global audiences. SYSTRAN Translation Widget is inserted directly into the website to translate text for all visitors and activates based on the visitor’s settings, cookies and preferred browser language. The widget can be deployed across most Internet browsers and internal company Intranets and visitors can access on PC, Mac laptops, tablets and smartphones. Users are also able to create customized user dictionaries that helps better translate special terminology, acronyms and industry-specific language. The new JavaScript Translation Widget uses SYSTRAN‘s Marketplace Catalog that has hundreds of language combinations in different domains so translations are adapted to businesses’ industry and professional jargon to provide a better and more meaningful experience for their website visitors.

https://www.systransoft.com/translation-products/