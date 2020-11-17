SnapLogic now available on AWS Marketplace

SnapLogic, provider of the Intelligent Integration Platform, announced that it now supports SaaS contracts in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. With availability in AWS Marketplace, customers can now leverage SnapLogic’s self-service interface to give both expert and citizen integrators the ability to manage all their application and data integration projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can move data from hundreds of apps and data sources into Amazon Redshift with just a few clicks. Fast integration and accurate analysis are critical elements of digital transformation success. Customers also benefit from a simplified software procurement experience by leveraging their existing payment terms with AWS, and get consolidated billing for all of their AWS services, software, and SaaS product usage. SnapLogic is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner that has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status as well as Amazon Redshift Ready designation.

