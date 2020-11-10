BigCommerce joins MACH Alliance

BigCommerce, a SaaS ecommerce platform announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a newly-formed group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for an open technology ecosystem for enterprise ecommerce solutions. As part of this group, BigCommerce will work in collaboration with members to enhance education, development and adoption of composable infrastructures through microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless technology and digital experiences. BigCommerce has been enabling merchants to build scalable, content- and experience-driven digital commerce experiences through headless deployments. APIs allow for full access to the data and business logic of the BigCommerce platform, so merchants can connect third-party integrations, mobile applications or a front-end CMS or DXP to create a headless storefront. Participation in the MACH Alliance will create additional opportunities for BigCommerce to advance MACH principles as the modern standard.

