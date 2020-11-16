Contentstack welcomes Translations.com to Catalyst

Contentstack announced Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, has joined Contentstack’s Catalysts program. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, bringing technology, best practices, and a methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement. In becoming a Catalyst, Translations.com will offer Contentstack users an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Contentstack and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink Connect will provide users with a comprehensive solution for global enterprise content management.

