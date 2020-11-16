Medallia to collaborate with Oracle Cloud CX

Medallia, Inc. announced it plans to integrate with Oracle CX Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions with a brand. Seamless routing of real-time feedback from Medallia gives brands an understanding of which services are effective, satisfying and driving customer loyalty, and which services are in need of improvement to increase customer retention. Medallia’s planned integration with Oracle CX Service will allow brands to proactively understand their customer’s experience by capturing a range of feedback signals that include web surveys, messaging, video, and voice analytics after a service interaction.

https://www.medallia.com