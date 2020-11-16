TransPerfect announces GlobalLink OneLink JS

TransPerfect announced the launch of GlobalLink OneLink JS, an extension of the GlobalLink OneLink website localization platform. GlobalLink OneLink automates the process of translating and releasing websites. With nothing to install, OneLink may not require IT involvement and requires no client-side project management. Organizations can launch new multilingual websites in as few as 30 days and maintain them in sync with their source with automated change detection. Built on a new JavaScript-based architecture, OneLink JS is the next generation of the OneLink product family. As an alternative to the HTTP proxy approach, OneLink JS functions without the complex engineering typically associated with localization of sites authored in JavaScript. With OneLink JS, users can:

Localize websites built with HTML or JavaScript frameworks, including React, Angular, and Vue.js

Reduce overall costs and turnaround times to launch digital content into multiple languages

Track up-to-date global usage of translated websites with JavaScript-generated tracking metrics

Edit translations in real time with our WYSIWYG in-context review

Translate content behind the firewall or in QA/testing areas without IT involvement

Integrate with neural AI or MT engines.

https://globallink.translations.com/products/onelink/, http://www.transperfect.com