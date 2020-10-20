Wrike announces new integrations with Adobe for collaboration

Wrike announced new integrations with Adobe of their collaborative work management platform at Adobe MAX to allow creative and marketing teams to speed up creative production without leaving their preferred tools. The first integration is a Wrike plugin for Adobe XD, which allows designers to connect to Wrike functionality without leaving XD. The second integration connects the power of Wrike with Adobe Experience Manager, so teams can push and pull digital assets between the two platforms. Adobe has been investing in in-app extensibility with its Unified Extensibility Platform (UXP) to give creative teams faster and easier access to third-party plugins that extend Adobe Creative Cloud apps, like Adobe XD. Adobe Experience Manager Assets is a digital asset management (DAM) application that allows for the storage, management, and distribution of digital assets, along with the ability to build, maintain, and publish websites. This integration with Adobe Experience Manager enhances asset workflows in the following ways:

Pull assets from Adobe Experience Manager into a Wrike task

Push assets from Wrike to Adobe Experience Manager with metadata

Proof Adobe Experience Manager assets in Wrike, including reviewing/commenting on assets and requesting approvals in Wrike

Quick search for Adobe Experience Manager assets by using Wrike custom fields

View metadata for Adobe Experience Manager assets attached to Wrike

Use Adobe Experience Manager assets in Wrike’s Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud

https://learn.wrike.com/adobe-app-integrations/