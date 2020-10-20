Alida announces Alida CXM and Alida Analytics

Alida (formerly Vision Critical) launched two new Alida products, enhancing existing core products and introduced their new Technology Industry solution. All these products are aimed at helping organizations uncover customer truths that can be put into action to improve the customer experience. New products include the release of Alida CXM (Customer Experience Management) and Alida Analytics, both previously announced on October 6, 2020. Alida Sparq is the flagship product within the Alida CXM and insights platform. Today’s release delivers several enhancements and innovations to ensure Alida clients can more efficiently understand how customers’ preferences, motivations and sentiments evolve over time, including:

Calendar integration through Calendy that allows advocates to book interviews, product and concept walk-throughs, digital customer advisory board meetings and more

Sample management to help administrators select the right members at the right time

Mobile push notifications to create rules and set real-time alerts

Text analytics improvements to allow multiple responses to the same individual activity

Sensitive data redaction for users without sensitive data permissions, and more

Alida’s new Technology Industry solution is the second industry-specific package Alida will introduce in the coming months to help clients derive value from their CXM investments. The Technology Industry solution helps clients to inject customer insights and feedback continuously throughout the product life-cycle: from product development to product launch and beyond. The solution includes technology-specific customer experience templates, defined steps and narratives, and best practices to ensure collection of the right feedback to maximize actionable insights.

Today’s release also includes enhancements to Alida Touchpoint and Alida Surveys.

https://www.alida.com