MariaDB Corporation announced a major expansion of MariaDB SkySQL cloud database. With this update, SkySQL now runs the latest version of MariaDB Platform X5, which most notably added distributed SQL capabilities for global scale. With the ability to be deployed as clustered or distributed, MariaDB SkySQL addresses customers’ specific needs within one cloud database. Update includes latest versions of MariaDB Enterprise Server, advanced database proxy MaxScale and smart engines ColumnStore and Xpand for new and expanded cloud capabilities, and offers:

MariaDB Platform for distributed SQL: Xpand is a new smart engine that delivers distributed SQL through MariaDB Enterprise Server. This functionality is now also available in SkySQL with elastic scale, making it easy to increase or decrease capacity to handle anticipated usage spikes. Xpand in SkySQL also automatically rebalances data hotspots for optimum performance.

SkySQL includes a distributed cloud data warehouse that now provides massively parallel processing (MPP) for scalability and high availability on large datasets. End-to-end security: All SkySQL databases are secure by default. SkySQL now also enforces secure SSL/TLS connections for any database access, avoiding exposure of data due to insecure defaults or configuration choices.

SkySQL is available now. New users who sign up now receive $500 in service credits.

https://mariadb.com