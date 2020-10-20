OpenStack Foundation announces name change to Open Infrastructure Foundation

OpenStack Foundation announced that it is changing its corporate name to Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF) starting in 2021. The name change reflects the organization’s broader commitment and expertise in driving innovations in open source needed to shape the future of infrastructure software. OIF’s goal is to build an open infrastructure for the next decade by solving infrastructure issues raised by continuing demands in new markets. The demands are being driven by modern use cases such as containers, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 5G, network function virtualization (NFV), and edge computing. OIF continues to build a community to write open source software that addresses these infrastructure markets. OIF wants to ensure that the solutions to these demands are developed in the open, using the same transparent and proven approach to open source.

InMotion Hosting joins the new Open Infrastructure Foundation with a Silver Founding Membership. InMotion Hosting’s latest open source product, Flex Metal Cloud, provides on-demand infrastructure as a service powered by OpenStack. The infrastructure technology simplifies private cloud deployments, increases infrastructure flexibility, and can be deployed in minutes.

