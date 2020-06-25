Polyverse announces Polyscripting for WordPress

Polyverse Corporation announced the immediate availability of Polyscripting for WordPress. Polyscripting for WordPress removes the problem of Remote Code Execution, Backdoor and File Inclusion attacks by transparently scrambling the syntax and grammar of the language in which WordPress is built (PHP), preventing any non-approved code from executing. This enables the detection and defense of cyberattacks easily and cleanly. 90% of all hacked CMS sites were WordPress in 2018 and 70% of current WordPress installations are vulnerable to known (and patched) issues. Polyverse Polyscripting for WordPress is applied easily and transparently without impacting developer productivity or runtime performance. Polyscripting for WordPress is installed using a one-line command that connects to a customer’s existing WordPress files and MySQL/MariaDB database. Enterprise WordPress users can contact Polyverse for a demo.

https://polyverse.com/