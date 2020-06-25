Serviceaide introduces Luma Knowledge

Serviceaide, Inc., a provider of intelligent, enterprise service management solutions, announced the launch of Luma Knowledge, a self-learning, knowledge-centered product that optimizes access, creation and reuse of enterprise knowledge to service and support needs of users and customers. The maker of the AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent, Serviceaide is leveraging AI technologies like natural language processing and machine learning in digital interactions, knowledge and automation to bring advanced capabilities and business value to service and support functions across the enterprise. Features and capabilities:

provides a common tool to actively correlate and access information federated across the enterprise. Luma Knowledge offers a common semantic pathwa y to all enterprise knowledge.

auto extracts topics and pulls text from complex documents to auto-create FAQs. A dynamic guided search capability, based on available knowledge, helps users access the right information even when they don’t know exactly what to ask for, and don’t know what is in the knowledge base.

capability, based on available knowledge, helps users access the right information even when they don’t know exactly what to ask for, and don’t know what is in the knowledge base. Automated learning leverages machine learning to auto-tune retrievals and identify missing content or other related issues.

– Federating across multiple knowledge bases, semantic searches and guiding requests deliver accurate knowledge Knowledge Discovery – Proactively discovering knowledge both inside an organization and from external sources

Proactively discovering knowledge both inside an organization and from external sources Knowledge Improvement – Continuous monitoring of knowledge and feedback to provide recommendations for needed knowledge, correcting knowledge and searches, and retiring unused knowledge

https://serviceaide.com