Xero partners with Coveo to power its app marketplace for small business

Xero, the global small business platform, has announced the release of new search functionality on Xero’s app marketplace. With more than 800 third party apps that connect to the platform, Xero’s app marketplace now serves up suggestions based on a small business’ profile when they are logged into Xero and an improved search toolbar presents popular apps and quick links, providing a more personalized, intuitive, and efficient experience. The new search functionality is powered by Coveo’s recommendations engine, using machine learning to serve up app suggestions based on a small business’ profile when they are logged into Xero.

https://www.coveo.com/, https://www.xero.com/