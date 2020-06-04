Newgen unveils new AI and ML-based Document Classification Service

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, announced it has launched an enhanced version of its document classification service for enabling the high-volume document-handling environment. Intelligent Document Classifier 1.0 allows users to gain hidden insights by classifying documents, based on structural features and/or textual features. It uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to enable layout- and content-based document classification. Organizations can leverage the solution to automatically classify various documents such as sales/purchase orders, enrollment and claim forms, legal documents, mailroom documents, contracts, correspondences, and others. This helps ensure important information is available thereby reducing risks and costs associated with manual document management.

Key features include:

Image Classification – Allows users to automatically classify images using neural networks and deep learning algorithms based on structural features

Content Classification – Enables document classification based on content, in the absence of structural features

Trainable Machine Learning – Auto-learns definitions and features of a document class and creates a trained model

Admin Dashboard – Generates analytics reports for a 360-degree view of the process

Integration Capabilities – Facilitates easy integration with core business applications, content management platforms, and document capture applications

https://newgensoft.com/