NetDocuments introduces ChatLink to work with Microsoft Teams

NetDocuments, the secure multi-tenant cloud-based content services and productivity platform for law firms, corporate legal teams, and compliance departments, announced the availability of ChatLink, an integration that links Microsoft Teams to NetDocuments. With ChatLink, Teams users now connect channels with NetDocuments workspaces and secure threads. ChatLink enables users to continue working inside the Microsoft Teams interface while maintaining complete access to NetDocuments workspaces and conversations within ndThread to adhere to compliance and governance rules. Administrators can manually or programmatically associate a channel with an existing NetDocuments matter or project, making documents available in a tab within the channel. Likewise, an embedded view of associated chats in ndThread, allow for multiple conversations to happen within a matter while securing them to the matter file.

