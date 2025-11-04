Sitecore unveils SitecoreAI

Sitecore announced SitecoreAI, a digital experience platform that puts artificial intelligence at the center of marketing. As customer journeys shift from static search to AI-driven discovery.

Built on Sitecore XM Cloud, SitecoreAI unifies content, data, and personalization in a single, composable SaaS platform designed to optimize as teams work – helping marketers launch faster, spend smarter, and improve performance through AI-enabled workflows. At its core is the Agentic Studio, a workspace where marketers and AI collaborate to plan, create, and personalize experiences. The Agentic Studio debuts with 20 AI-powered agents that automate complex workflows from campaign planning to content migration, production and testing – and gives marketers and their agency partners the flexibility to design their own agents and flows using simple visual tools.

Within the Agentic Studio, Agentic Flows orchestrate multi-step personalized campaigns from briefing and experimentation through publishing and optimization. Spaces enable real-time collaboration between people and AI, turning disconnected tools into a coordinated system supporting continuous improvement.

Running on Microsoft Azure, SitecoreAI is the evolution of XM Cloud, unifying content management, customer data, personalization, and search in one platform that adapts through configuration and human feedback. For current XM Cloud customers, the upgrade is seamless – no migration required.

https://www.sitecore.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/2025/10/sitecore-unveils-sitecoreai-ushering-in-the-ai-first-era-of-digital-experience