Semantic Graphs: Going beyond the semantic conflation of “metadata” and “graph” labels

“Semantic and graph technologies are gaining traction. Unfortunately, this rise often comes with an overload of buzzwords — and even semantic conflations across terms… This article explores that phenomenon, starting with metadata and drawing an analogy with graph. It highlights the need for clarity and rigor, while pointing out the communication challenge of presenting innovation amidst the buzzword soup.”

As you read Nicolas Figay’s piece, imagine all the confusion, misunderstandings, and wildly diverse expectations possible among your project team. (7 min)

https://medium.com/@nfigay/semantic-graphs-going-beyond-the-semantic-conflation-of-metadata-and-graph-labels-c2c0b5d3b5b6

Perplexity at Work Guide review

Adham Khaled: “I spent 40 hours testing Perplexity’s secret 42-page Work Guide… This playbook promises to replace ChatGPT, Google, and your VA. I tested every workflow — and found brutal truths about what actually saves money (and what’s pure marketing hype).”

The Work Guide describes Perplexity’s internal workflow, and is now freely available. The Work Guide and Khaled’s review are relevant and useful whether you use Perplexity or not, since most enterprise AI workflows are experimental. (9 min)

https://pub.aimind.so/i-spent-40-hours-testing-perplexitys-secret-42-page-work-guide-5c5bcdab8558

Adobe delivers new AI assistants and models across Creative Cloud

AI features across Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and Illustrator focused on efficiency, precision & control.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/10/adobe-max-2025-creative-cloud

Bloomreach and Uniform unveil turnkey conversational commerce framework

Aggregates product catalogs from multiple commerce platforms, and enriches them with AI-driven tagging, normalization & metadata optimization.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-and-uniform-to-unveil-new-turnkey-conversational-commerce-framework/ ■ https://www.uniform.dev ■ https://machalliance.org

MariaDB unveils unified cloud database platform

MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 unites transactional and analytical workloads with native vector search, built-in RAG and intelligent agents.

https://mariadb.com/newsroom/press-releases/mariadb-unveils-unified-cloud-database-platform-designed-to-accelerate-agentic-ai-application-development

Graphwise launches Graph AI Suite

With its built-in AI Flywheel, it turns enterprise knowledge into a self-improving engine for trustable AI by leveraging GraphRAG.

https://graphwise.ai

