Opinion / Analysis
Semantic Graphs: Going beyond the semantic conflation of “metadata” and “graph” labels
“Semantic and graph technologies are gaining traction. Unfortunately, this rise often comes with an overload of buzzwords — and even semantic conflations across terms… This article explores that phenomenon, starting with metadata and drawing an analogy with graph. It highlights the need for clarity and rigor, while pointing out the communication challenge of presenting innovation amidst the buzzword soup.”
As you read Nicolas Figay’s piece, imagine all the confusion, misunderstandings, and wildly diverse expectations possible among your project team. (7 min)
https://medium.com/@nfigay/semantic-graphs-going-beyond-the-semantic-conflation-of-metadata-and-graph-labels-c2c0b5d3b5b6
Perplexity at Work Guide review
Adham Khaled: “I spent 40 hours testing Perplexity’s secret 42-page Work Guide… This playbook promises to replace ChatGPT, Google, and your VA. I tested every workflow — and found brutal truths about what actually saves money (and what’s pure marketing hype).”
The Work Guide describes Perplexity’s internal workflow, and is now freely available. The Work Guide and Khaled’s review are relevant and useful whether you use Perplexity or not, since most enterprise AI workflows are experimental. (9 min)
https://pub.aimind.so/i-spent-40-hours-testing-perplexitys-secret-42-page-work-guide-5c5bcdab8558
More Reading
- Introducing Researcher with Computer Use in Microsoft 365 Copilot via Microsoft 365 Copilot Blog
- NVIDIA is moving beyond hardware to software ecosystem dominance via Cobus Greyling
- Why users view details better with slideovers via UX Movement
- I tried OpenAI’s new Atlas browser but I still don’t know what it’s for via MIT Technology Review
Content technology news
Adobe delivers new AI assistants and models across Creative Cloud
AI features across Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and Illustrator focused on efficiency, precision & control.
https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/10/adobe-max-2025-creative-cloud
Bloomreach and Uniform unveil turnkey conversational commerce framework
Aggregates product catalogs from multiple commerce platforms, and enriches them with AI-driven tagging, normalization & metadata optimization.
https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-and-uniform-to-unveil-new-turnkey-conversational-commerce-framework/ ■ https://www.uniform.dev ■ https://machalliance.org
MariaDB unveils unified cloud database platform
MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 unites transactional and analytical workloads with native vector search, built-in RAG and intelligent agents.
https://mariadb.com/newsroom/press-releases/mariadb-unveils-unified-cloud-database-platform-designed-to-accelerate-agentic-ai-application-development
Graphwise launches Graph AI Suite
With its built-in AI Flywheel, it turns enterprise knowledge into a self-improving engine for trustable AI by leveraging GraphRAG.
https://graphwise.ai
