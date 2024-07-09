TransPerfect introduces GlobalLink Live

TransPerfect, a provider of language and AI solutions for global business, announced the launch of GlobalLink Live, an AI-powered interpretation and accessibility platform that enables users to choose a mix of traditional interpretation and AI voice-to-voice translation to engage with live speech.

With GlobalLink Live multilingual capabilities, audiences can consume live speech—whether as part of a large event, small group meeting, or one-on-one encounter—in their preferred language regardless of the source language. Created as a turnkey solution to facilitate better language access for in-person, hybrid, and remote events, GlobalLink Live facilitates multiple options from traditional human interpretation to AI voice technology. Independent of location, subject area, budget, or local interpreter availability, event organizers have multiple options to ensure they can maximize engagement with their audiences.

Meetings and gatherings with attendees from differing language backgrounds, as well as service industry interactions between agents and customers who speak different languages, can all be facilitated through GlobalLink Live. The self-service platform can be used for on-site and remote speakers, and can be accessed by audiences attending in person or viewing remotely. Program owners can choose to deliver content via simultaneous human interpretation, live subtitles, or using AI-powered voice-to-voice dubbing technology.

https://globallink.transperfect.com