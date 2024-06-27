Franz announces AllegroGraph 8.2

Franz Inc., a supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, announced AllegroGraph 8.2, a Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, with enhancements to ChatStream offering users a natural language query interface that provides more accurate and contextually relevant responses. ChatStream’s Graph RAG with Feedback enables more accurate, context-aware, and continuously evolving natural language queries, providing stateful and contextually relevant responses. Additional updates include:

Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service – A new hosted, free version grants users access to AllegroGraph with LLMagic via a web login.

Enhanced Scalability and Performance – AllegroGraph includes enhanced FedShard capabilities making the management of sharding more straightforward and user-friendly, reducing query response time and improving system performance.

New Web Interface – AllegroGraph includes a redesign of its web interface, AGWebView, that provides an intuitive way to interact with the platform, while co-existing with the Classic View.

Advanced Knowledge Graph Visualization – A new version of Franz’s graph visualization software, Gruff v9, is integrated into AllegroGraph. Gruff now includes the ChatStream Natural Language Query feature as a new means to query your Knowledge Graph and is a visualization tool that illustrates RDF-Star (RDF*) annotations, enabling users to add descriptions to edges in a graph – such as scores, weights, temporal aspects and provenance.

https://franz.com