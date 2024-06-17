Adobe updates Acrobat with GenAI and chat across document types

Adobe announced Acrobat customers can now create and edit images in PDFs using text prompts, powered by Adobe Firefly, along with new features in Acrobat AI Assistant integrated into Reader and Acrobat workflows that allow customers to ask questions, get insights, and create content from information across groups of PDFs as well as other document types.

The new Acrobat features enable customers to easily enhance existing images and generate new images in their PDFs with generative AI without leaving the app. Features include:

Edit Image in Acrobat offers easy-to-use tools like the Firefly-powered Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase and Crop to add, remove and revitalize content in document images in a snap. From erasing unwanted objects to removing backgrounds or adding new images, customers have full, easy control over the visuals in their PDFs.

in Acrobat offers easy-to-use tools like the Firefly-powered Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase and Crop to add, remove and revitalize content in document images in a snap. From erasing unwanted objects to removing backgrounds or adding new images, customers have full, easy control over the visuals in their PDFs. With Generate Image in Acrobat, customers can add new images to their PDFs, powered by Adobe’s Firefly Image 3 Model. Customers can quickly adjust the size and style and add images to any part of a document.

Adobe is offering free, full access to all Acrobat AI Assistant features June 18 – June 28. Early access pricing for the AI Assistant add-on subscription starts at US$4.99 per month.

