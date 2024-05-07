Apple Final Cut Pro 2 on iPad and Mac get new AI features

Apple introduced Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 based on capabilities of the new iPad Pro. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 transforms iPad into a multicam production studio with Live Multicam. Users can speed up their shoot by connecting and previewing up to four cameras at once. To support Live Multicam, Final Cut Camera — a new video capture app — comes to iPhone and iPad, letting creators wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with pro controls. Final Cut Camera also works as a standalone professional video capture app on iPhone and iPad. External project support allows users to edit projects directly from an external drive with the Thunderbolt connection of iPad Pro. Editing and finishing a project with Final Cut Pro on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip enables users to color grade, apply multiple effects, and render graphically intense timelines faster.

New artificial intelligence features come to Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, giving editors the ability to rapidly customize the look of videos or photos in a single click and retime visuals easily. Workflow-accelerating tools add ways to manage color correction and video effects, as well as search and navigate the timeline with ease.

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/05/final-cut-pro-transforms-video-creation-with-live-multicam-on-ipad-and-new-ai-features-on-mac