Progress releases Sitefinity 15.1

Progress, a provider of infrastructure software, announced new capabilities and enhancements in the latest release of Progress Sitefinity. Building on existing AI support throughout the platform, Sitefinity 15.1 introduces AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, AI-powered content classification for faster content editing and improved customer data modeling, enabling higher ROI and productivity. Additionally, new support for ASP.NET Core in .NET 8 provides flexibility to engineering teams, enabling them to develop and deploy using any platform.

New AI Propensity Scoring for Conversions: Progress Sitefinity Insight customer data platform (CDP) automatically identifies high/medium/low segments for each conversion, helping to refine audience segmentation and activate users. New Sitefinity Insight features also include streamlined rules management for persona and lead scores, ​additional and enriched data export options, automatic tracking of outbound clicks and improvements to the chatbot-based Insightful Assistant.

AI-Assisted Content Classification: Integrated with the rich text editor and available for static content types, dynamic modules and media items, this new tool delivers AI suggestions for classification built upon existing taxonomy and can help hone content performance by increasing discoverability, reusability and relevance.

Integrated with the rich text editor and available for static content types, dynamic modules and media items, this new tool delivers AI suggestions for classification built upon existing taxonomy and can help hone content performance by increasing discoverability, reusability and relevance. Page Editing Experience Enhancements: The exposed widget toolbox embedded in the new page editor improves page editing and accelerates publishing.

