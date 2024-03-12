Foxit PDF Editor Suite expands AI capabilities

Foxit, a provider of PDF and eSignature solutions, announced advancements to its AI capabilities across the 2024 Foxit PDF Editor Suite. The enhancements include the introduction of Smart PDF Commands alongside a range of improvements to the existing ChatGPT-based AI Assistant in both the desktop and cloud versions.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite users can now leverage Smart PDF Commands, a new feature designed to streamline document processing workflows. Smart Commands supports over 80 pre-defined actions, including the ability to create and edit PDFs from various sources including images, text files, and webpages as well as combining files, organizing documents and managing forms. Foxit PDF Editor Suite users can easily type in PDF commands to efficiently accomplish tasks like page navigation, document orientation and page extraction.

The enhancements to Foxit PDF Editor Suite also include increased functionality of its ChatGPT-based AI Assistant such as: Automated Summarization, Accelerated Information Retrieval, Effortless Content Search, Chat and Interact, Define and Clarify, Enhance Writing, Fix Spelling and Grammar, and Translate Text and Documents.

The AI Assistant and Smart PDF Commands integrate into both the Foxit PDF Editor Suite’s Desktop application and Cloud product providing a consistent and user-friendly experience regardless of your preferred work environment.

https://www.foxit.com/company/press/9004.html