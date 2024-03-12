Brightcove announces web-based video editing tool

Brightcove announced it has added web-based video editing capabilities to its streaming technology platform. The new core functionality will add easy-to-use editing that accelerates video creation, management, and publishing workflows.

Designed to serve the needs of publishers, marketing, social media, HR, and communications professionals, the editing functionality is designed for anyone to use, helping all users leverage its full potential, regardless of their level of video expertise. Brightcove’s web-based video editor allows customers to create content from start to finish within the streaming platform. customers can:

Create “snackable” content from longer videos: Repurpose existing video content by editing recordings into clips, highlight reels, or condensed versions for specific audiences. Users can trim and cut sections within larger videos or merge points to create new clips, reels, or highlights, and add graphics, logos, music, artwork.

Package Employee-Generated Content: Users can source and edit recordings from other contributors into a finalized video.

Develop Promotional Video Content: Edit video content with customizable templates for promotions, campaign purposes, and personalized content.

Edit video for various channels: Edit or crop brand-ready content to distribute to different channels for broader reach while meeting requirements for specific aspect ratios, including vertical videos.

https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-launches-web-based-video-editor/