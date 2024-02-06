Join Bluesky today (bye, invites!)

Via the Bluesky Blog…

Bluesky is building an open social network where anyone can contribute, while still providing an easy-to-use experience for users. For the past year, we used invite codes to help us manage growth while we built features like moderation tooling, custom feeds, and more. Now, we’re ready for anyone to join.

To mark the occasion, we teamed up with Davis Bickford, an artist on the network, to share why we’re excited about Bluesky. And if deep dives are more your style, we worked with Martin Kleppman, author of Designing Data-Intensive Applications and technical advisor to Bluesky, to write a paper that goes into more detail about the technical underpinnings of Bluesky.

In the coming weeks, we’re excited to release the labeling services which will allow users to stack more options on top of their existing moderation preferences. This will allow other organizations and people to run their own moderation services that can account for industry-specific knowledge or specific cultural norms, among other preferences.

When you log in to Bluesky, it might look and feel familiar — the user experience should be straightforward. But under the hood, we’ve designed the app in a way that puts control back in your hands. Here, your experience online isn’t controlled by a single company.

This month, we’ll be rolling out an experimental early version of “federation,” or the feature that makes the network so open and customizable.

https://bsky.social/about/blog/02-06-2024-join-bluesky