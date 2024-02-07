This week we feature articles from Chia Jeng Yang, and Antoine Vidal.
Opinion / Analysis
Advanced RAG and the 3 types of recursive retrieval
Chia Jeng Yang…
“In this article, we dive into the different ways to use Recursive or Iterative Retrieval to help develop self-learning RAG systems that are able to learn over time, and to deeply explore unstructured data, either autonomously, or in directions that you point the knowledge graph to.” (7 min)
https://medium.com/enterprise-rag/advanced-rag-and-the-3-types-of-recursive-retrieval-cdd0fa52e1ba
Using AI for 3D rendering — a practical guide for designers
Antoine Vidal…
“The slow, meticulous process of creating high-quality renders is often incompatible with the fast pace required from early concept ideation. How do we find that balance?” (11 min)
https://uxdesign.cc/using-ai-for-3d-rendering-a-practical-guide-for-designers-a2a037ed1ad0
More Reading
- “A truly open large language model with pre-training data and training code…” OLMo: Open Language Model via AI2 Blog
- Does structured data markup influence EEAT? No? an… energetic expert explains. via The Invisible Graph
- DeepMind’s AlphaGeometry and beyond… The future is Neuro-Symbolic: How AI reasoning is evolving via Towards Data Science
- CroissantLLM: A truly bilingual French-English language model Bravo! Bonne idée via Hugging Face
Content technology news
Fivetran introduces dbt Cloud orchestration integration
Integration enables joint customers to automate transformations post data load, reducing latency, cutting costs, and unlocking data’s potential.
https://www.fivetran.com/data-movement/transformations/dbt-cloud ■ https://www.getdbt.com/product/dbt-cloud
Mindbreeze and Ariza Content Solutions partner
The partnership expects to employ and enhance insights & search experiences and provide companies with better content management capabilities.
https://inspire.mindbreeze.com ■ https://www.arizacs.com
Box announces Box App for Apple Vision Pro
The uniquely immersive experiences and infinite desktop of visionOS transforms how people work with content in the secure Box Content Cloud.
https://blog.box.com/box-apple-vision-pro-brings-your-enterprise-content-life
Quark announces QPP NextGen v3.3
Newest release of Quark Publishing Platform NextGen includes more built-in AI functionality to transform content operations processes.
https://www.quark.com/whats-new-quark-publishing-platform
