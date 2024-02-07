Gilbane Advisor 2-7-24 — RAG recursive retrieval, AI for 3D rendering

This week we feature articles from Chia Jeng Yang, and Antoine Vidal.



Additional reading comes from AI2 Blog, Jarno van Driel, Anthony Alcaraz, and Manuel Faysse.



News comes from Fivetran & dbt Labs, Mindbreeze & Ariza, Box, and Quark.

Opinion / Analysis

Advanced RAG and the 3 types of recursive retrieval

Chia Jeng Yang…

“In this article, we dive into the different ways to use Recursive or Iterative Retrieval to help develop self-learning RAG systems that are able to learn over time, and to deeply explore unstructured data, either autonomously, or in directions that you point the knowledge graph to.” (7 min)

https://medium.com/enterprise-rag/advanced-rag-and-the-3-types-of-recursive-retrieval-cdd0fa52e1ba

Using AI for 3D rendering — a practical guide for designers

Antoine Vidal…

“The slow, meticulous process of creating high-quality renders is often incompatible with the fast pace required from early concept ideation. How do we find that balance?” (11 min)

https://uxdesign.cc/using-ai-for-3d-rendering-a-practical-guide-for-designers-a2a037ed1ad0

More Reading

Fivetran introduces dbt Cloud orchestration integration

Integration enables joint customers to automate transformations post data load, reducing latency, cutting costs, and unlocking data’s potential.

https://www.fivetran.com/data-movement/transformations/dbt-cloud ■ https://www.getdbt.com/product/dbt-cloud

Mindbreeze and Ariza Content Solutions partner

The partnership expects to employ and enhance insights & search experiences and provide companies with better content management capabilities.

https://inspire.mindbreeze.com ■ https://www.arizacs.com

Box announces Box App for Apple Vision Pro

The uniquely immersive experiences and infinite desktop of visionOS transforms how people work with content in the secure Box Content Cloud.

https://blog.box.com/box-apple-vision-pro-brings-your-enterprise-content-life

Quark announces QPP NextGen v3.3

Newest release of Quark Publishing Platform NextGen includes more built-in AI functionality to transform content operations processes.

https://www.quark.com/whats-new-quark-publishing-platform

