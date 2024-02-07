Digimarc releases their next-generation digital watermarks

Digimarc Corporation a provider of digital watermarking technologies, announced the availability of its next-generation digital watermarks featuring more advanced security and greater access control. Digimarc’s next-generation digital watermarks have also been optimized to efficiently address multiple use cases while simultaneously delivering pronounced improvements in both imperceptibility and performance. The latest improvements include:

Advanced Security — Digimarc digital watermarks leverage enhanced encryption techniques requiring an authorized private key to detect and decode, strengthening data security by ensuring information is protected in transit to and from the Digimarc Illuminate platform (cloud or edge server).

Greater Control — Data access controls allow companies to provide different audiences with different information for different purposes. Access to the data associated with the digital watermarks can also be limited, revoked, or changed at any point and in real time.

Improved Adaptability — Digimarc digital watermarks retrieve dynamic data from the Digimarc Illuminate platform (cloud or edge server), delivering specific information based on context, purpose, and permissions.

Increased Imperceptibility — Our latest advancements in digital watermarking technology deliver increased covertness and more robust reading performance.

Extended Distance Detection — Digimarc digital watermarks are optimized to leverage improvements in machine vision and inspection camera technology to increase distance reading.

