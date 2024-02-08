Bard becomes Gemini: new Ultra 1.0 and mobile app

via the Google Blog…

Gemini represents our most capable family of models. To reflect this, Bard will now simply be known as Gemini.

You can already chat with Gemini with our Pro 1.0 model and now, we’re bringing you two new experiences — Gemini Advanced and a mobile app — to help you easily collaborate with the best of Google AI.

Gemini Advanced — gives you access to Ultra 1.0, our largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model. With Ultra 1.0 Gemini Advanced is far more capable at complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects. Gemini Advanced not only allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations; it also better understands the context from your previous prompts.

Gemini Advanced is available as part of our new Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99/month, starting with a two-month trial at no cost.

We’ve heard that you want an easier way to access Gemini on your phone. So today we’re starting to roll out a new mobile experience for Gemini and Gemini Advanced with a new app on Android and in the Google app on iOS.

https://blog.google/products/gemini/bard-gemini-advanced-app/