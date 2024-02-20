Acquia enhances brand management capabilities

Acquia announced new integrations for its digital asset management solution, Acquia DAM, that expand its brand management capabilities. These integrations — with Acquia Campaign Studio, Adobe Stock, and Google Translate reduce the complexity of maintaining a consistent brand experience across digital channels.

Acquia DAM is now integrated with Acquia Campaign Studio, the company’s marketing automation solution. The integration leverages Acquia’s instant search connector tool, so once a user is authenticated in the DAM connector within Campaign Studio, they can search, view, and select the asset of their choice within Campaign Studio’s email and landing page builders. Pictures in email and landing page builders dynamically change when updated in Acquia DAM.

An Adobe Stock integration automatically syncs a customer’s newly licensed Adobe Stock assets with Acquia DAM, bringing in essential metadata and offering smoother workflows. Creative pros can choose which types of Adobe Stock assets to monitor and sync, and the integration handles file copying and categorization in Acquia DAM. Customers can now use Google Translate to automatically translate text from selected metadata fields within Acquia DAM. The DAM automatically repopulates these fields with translated content in up to 20 languages.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-enhances-brand-management-capabilities