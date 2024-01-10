OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Team

From the OpenAI blog…

We’re launching a new ChatGPT plan for teams of all sizes, which provides a secure, collaborative workspace to get the most out of ChatGPT at work…

ChatGPT Team offers access to our advanced models like GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, and tools like Advanced Data Analysis. It additionally includes a dedicated collaborative workspace for your team and admin tools for team management. As with ChatGPT Enterprise, you own and control your business data—we do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage. More details on our data privacy practices can be found on our privacy page and Trust Portal. ChatGPT Team includes:

Access to GPT-4 with 32K context window

Tools like DALL·E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, Advanced Data Analysis—with higher message caps

No training on your business data or conversations

Secure workspace for your team

Create and share custom GPTs with your workspace

Admin console for workspace and team management

Early access to new features and improvements

We recently announced GPTs—custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose with instructions, expanded knowledge, and custom capabilities. These can be especially useful for businesses and teams. With GPTs, you can customize ChatGPT to your team’s specific needs and workflows (no code required) and publish them securely to your team’s workspace. GPTs can help with a wide range of tasks, such as assisting in project management, team onboarding, generating code, performing data analysis, securely taking action in your existing systems and tools, or creating collateral to match your brand tone and voice. Today, we announced the GPT Store where you can find useful and popular GPTs from your workspace.

ChatGPT Team costs $25/month per user when billed annually, or $30/month per user when billed monthly. You can explore the details or get started now by upgrading in your ChatGPT settings.

https://openai.com/blog/introducing-chatgpt-team