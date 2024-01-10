Gilbane Advisor 1-10-24 — Complex docs and LLMs, data funnel costs

This week we feature articles from Hanane Dupouy, and Ilia Teimouri.

Additional reading comes from Dries Buytaert, Thomas Claburn, Scott Brinker, and Hugo Lu.

News comes from Figma & Adobe, Axel Springer & OpenAI, Franz, and Bloomreach & Spryker.

Opinion / Analysis

Discover DocLLM: The new LLM from JPMorgan for working with complex documents

Lots going on in this area these days including similar approaches. Hanane Dupouy provides a useful summary, but you’ll also want to check out the paper and at least read the introduction. (5 min)

Summary: https://medium.com/@basics.machinelearning/discover-docllm-the-new-llm-from-jpmorgan-for-working-with-complex-documents-5f54ea287d52

Paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2401.00908.pdf

Illuminating insights: GPT extracts meaning from charts and tables

Ilia Teimouri covers the same topic but describes an application focused on using data from images in financial documents. Scroll down to see his impressive-looking results and explanation. If you’re technical there is a link to all his code on Github. (7 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/illuminating-insights-gpt-extracts-meaning-from-charts-and-tables-a0b71c991d34

Figma and Adobe abandon proposed merger

Fifteen months into the regulatory review process, Figma & Adobe no longer see a path toward regulatory approval of proposed acquisition.

https://www.figma.com/blog/figma-adobe-abandon-proposed-merger/

Franz Unveils AllegroGraph 8.0

Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform incorporates LLM components into SPARQL with vector generation and vector storage for Knowledge Graph solutions.

https://allegrograph.com/new-allegrograph-v8-neuro-symbolic-ai-platform/

Axel Springer and OpenAI partner to deepen beneficial use of AI in journalism

ChatGPT users will get summaries of selected global news from Axel Springer’s media brands including POLITICO, BUSINESS INSIDER, BILD & WELT.

https://www.axelspringer.com/en/ax-press-release/axel-springer-and-openai-partner-to-deepen-beneficial-use-of-ai-in-journalism

Bloomreach partners with Spryker to expand composable commerce

Bloomreach users can leverage Spryker’s composable, API based functionalities to constantly improve their digital and marketplace experience.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2023/bloomreach-partners-with-spryker-to-unlock-a-new-level-of-composable-commerce ■ https://spryker.com

