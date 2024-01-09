Argo Translation launches CMSConnect

Argo Translation, a Chicago-based language services company, announced today the launch of CMSConnect for digital platforms. CMSConnect (Cross-Platform Multilingual Suite) connects source content seamlessly from numerous PIM, CMS, CRM, and DAM platforms for translation into nearly any language.

CMSConnect enables companies to accelerate the delivery of digital content to international markets that require high speed to market and internally when communicating to a diverse employee base that speaks different languages.

CMSConnect supports many digital platforms, including Akeneo, InRiver, SharePoint, SiteCore, Kentico, Umbraco, Adobe Experience Manager, HubSpot, SFDC, and WordPress. It delivers the same promise for every platform supported – to make translation easy by enabling the translation of content into nearly any language using a platform’s native features. Argo Translation’s solution aims at eCommerce and product management professionals who are required to manage an extensive product catalog efficiently, HR professionals who need timely communications to non-native English-speaking employees via their employee website, and marketing professionals who need to connect with international audiences at the speed of their market.

https://www.argotrans.com/argo-translation-launches-cmsconnect